England's COVID-19 prevalence rises to 1 in 65, ONS says

The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England is estimated to have risen to 1 in 65 people in the week to July 24, Britain's Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Friday, adding the rate of increase might have slowed. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has lifted the last COVID restrictions in England in spite of the pre-dominance of the highly-transmissible Delta variant which concerns scientists globally.

Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2021 16:51 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 16:51 IST
The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England is estimated to have risen to 1 in 65 people in the week to July 24, Britain's Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Friday, adding the rate of increase might have slowed.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has lifted the last COVID restrictions in England in spite of the pre-dominance of the highly-transmissible Delta variant which concerns scientists globally. The ONS infection survey provides a fuller, although lagged, picture of the pandemic in Britain in a week where the official daily number of cases started to fall from a peak of 54,674 recorded on July 17, 50,955 of which were in England.

"In England, the percentage of people testing positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) continued to increase in the week ending 24 July 2021, though there are possible signs that the rate of increase may have slowed," the ONS said. The estimated prevalence of 1 in 65 is up from the 1 in 75 reported for the previous week.

The ONS looks to estimate infection numbers in the community beyond those who have been tested, giving an estimate of prevalence that is unaffected by fluctuations in people coming forward to be tested.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

