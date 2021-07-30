Left Menu

Germany drops S.Africa, others from 'virus variant' list

The change, which takes effect on Sunday, comes after the Delta strain of COVID-19 became dominant in both Germany and South Africa, displacing the Beta strain originally found in the southern African nation. Only German nationals and those with permanent residency are currently able to travel to the country from virus variant areas, subject to quarantine.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 30-07-2021 18:24 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 17:49 IST
  Germany

Germany no longer considers South Africa and eight other African countries as so-called 'virus variant' areas, the Health Ministry said on Friday, in a move that will ease strict travel restrictions. The change, which takes effect on Sunday, comes after the Delta strain of COVID-19 became dominant in both Germany and South Africa, displacing the Beta strain originally found in the southern African nation.

Only German nationals and those with permanent residency are currently able to travel to the country from virus variant areas, subject to quarantine. The reclassification will make it possible for others to travel to Germany, subject to proof of vaccination or a negative test result.

