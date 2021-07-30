Left Menu

Turkey's daily COVID-19 cases remain above 22,000, minister urges caution

Turkey recorded 22,083 new coronavirus cases on Friday, dipping slightly from earlier this week when they hit the highest level since early May, health ministry data showed, as the government urged people to get vaccinated and exercise caution.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 30-07-2021 23:27 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 23:26 IST
Turkey's daily COVID-19 cases remain above 22,000, minister urges caution
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkey recorded 22,083 new coronavirus cases on Friday, dipping slightly from earlier this week when they hit the highest level since early May, health ministry data showed, as the government urged people to get vaccinated and exercise caution. Daily infections have surged in recent weeks from a low of 4,418 on July 4 to 22,291 on Wednesday, but Ankara has said it does not plan to impose restrictions yet. Data on Friday showed a daily death toll of 69 people.

"We have not been able to get the rise in case numbers under control yet. The way to do this is through caution and vaccine," Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter. "Without losing time, without checking whether it is night, day, or a weekend, go and get your vaccine, follow the measures," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; 'Don't worry!' says Moscow after space station thrown off course and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
3
International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA

International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian modu...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 64 new COVID-19 cases as Delta resurgence continues in Nanjing; Biden wants state, local govt to pay $100 to newly vaccinated Americans -Treasury

Health News Roundup: China reports 64 new COVID-19 cases as Delta resurgence...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021