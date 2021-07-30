Left Menu

Vice President visits Bharat Biotech's facility in Hyderabad

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday visited pharma major Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing facility in Hyderabad.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 30-07-2021 23:47 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 23:47 IST
Vice President visits Bharat Biotech's facility in Hyderabad
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. (Photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday visited pharma major Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing facility in Hyderabad. "There is no room for vaccine hesitancy. Vaccination drive against COVID-19 should become pan-India 'Jan Andolan' with increased participation from all sections of the people," Naidu said as tweeted by Vice President Secretariat.

"The temporary decline in COVID cases should not make us complacent. We should take it as a breathing space to get our act together so that we can face any subsequent health challenges with greater confidence & commitment. The urgent task is to vaccinate all as quickly as possible," Naidu further said. "The constantly mutating virus poses unforeseen challenges and forces us to find solutions that will save lives and protect livelihoods. We have to individually and collectively contribute to this national and international effort," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; 'Don't worry!' says Moscow after space station thrown off course and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
3
International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA

International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian modu...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 64 new COVID-19 cases as Delta resurgence continues in Nanjing; Biden wants state, local govt to pay $100 to newly vaccinated Americans -Treasury

Health News Roundup: China reports 64 new COVID-19 cases as Delta resurgence...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021