Brazil reports 40,904 new coronavirus cases, 963 deaths

Brazil recorded 40,904 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 963 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

Brazil has registered more than 19.8 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 555,460, according to ministry data.

