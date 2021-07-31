Odisha logs 1,578 fresh COVID-19 cases, 68 more fatalities

Odisha on Saturday reported 1,578 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 9,77,268, while the death toll mounted to 5,902 with 68 more fatalities, a health department official said. After almost four months, all the 30 districts of the state registered a daily test positivity ratio below 5 percent, he said.

Odisha now has 16,384 active cases, and as many as 9,54,929 patients have recovered from the disease, including 1,841 since Friday.

"This is for the first time that the daily TPR has gone down below 5 percent in all the districts. Altogether, 16 districts recorded TPR below 1 percent," the official said. Deogarh, Khurda, Balasore, Kendrapara, Puri, and Cuttack are now in the green zone based on the TPR, he said.

However, in terms of active cases, only Khurda district is under the red zone with 4,614 infections.

Of the new cases, 915 were reported from the different quarantine centers in the state.

Khurda topped the list of fresh infections, followed by Cuttack (212), Jagatsinghpur, and Puri with 109 cases. The remaining 27 districts logged below-100 new cases, the official said.

The deaths include eight fatalities from Angul, Khurda, and Ganjam (seven each), Balasore, and Puri (five each).

A total of 53 other COVID-19 patients have also died due to comorbidities.

Odisha has thus far conducted over 1.60 crore sample tests for COVID-19, including 72,233 on Friday, he said, adding, the cumulative positivity rate stands at 6.09 percent.

The state has inoculated 1,62,99,529 people so far.

