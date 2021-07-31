12-year-old child tests positive for COVID-19 in Dehradun hospital
A 12-year child, who was admitted to a hospital here due to illness, has been found to be COVID-19 positive.
A 12-year child, who was admitted to a hospital here due to illness, has been found to be COVID-19 positive. Doctors at Doon Hospital in Dehradun said that the child was admitted three days back. They said a test was done and the report which came on Saturday showed the child to be COVID-19 positive.
The parents of the child have also been tested for COVID-19. The child was admitted to the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) of the hospital.
"The child has been kept under special supervision," said Doon Medical College Principal Dr Ashutosh Sayana said. According to the Ministry of Health and Welfare, Uttarakhand reported 41 new COVID cases on Friday. (ANI)
