Mumbai sees 346 COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths; active tally dips below 5,000

Mumbai on Saturday reported 346 fresh COVID-19 cases and nine deaths, taking the tally to 7,34,781 and the toll to 15,889, in the process bringing down the active caseload of the metropolis below 5,000 after a long time, a civic official said.

The number of active cases stood at 4,972 on Saturday, as the recovery count reached 7,11,517 after 444 people were discharged, he said.

Advertisement

Saturday was also the 16th day in a row when the daily addition of cases was less than 500, though the fatality count during this period continued to be in the 5-14 range, he pointed out.

However, the day's addition to the tally and toll were slightly higher than Friday, when it was 326 and seven respectively, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data showed.

With 34,202 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in the country's financial capital reached 81,52,639.

The recovery count is 97 per cent of the caseload, while the average growth rate of cases between July 24 and 30 stood at 0.05 per cent, and the time taken for the tally to double is 1,465 days, as per civic data.

The city has 52 sealed buildings and three containment zones, it revealed.

Mumbai saw a record addition of 11,163 COVID-19 cases on April 4 and an all-time low of 328 on February 1, while the highest single-day fatality count of 90 was notched on May 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)