82,000 Covid vaccine doses given on Saturday; over 1 crore jabs administered in Delhi so far

Over 82,000 anti-coronavirus vaccine doses were administered on Saturday taking the total number of jabs administered in the national capital so far to a little over one crore.

According to a bulletin by the Delhi government, 55,732 doses were administered on Friday, of which 42,222 were second doses. Delhi had four days of vaccine stocks left on Saturday morning.

According to data on the Cowin portal, 82,75 doses were administered on Saturday, taking the cumulative number of doses to 1,00,46,654 of which 26,64,442 were second doses.

It showed that 42,73,959 women have received at least one dose of the Covid vaccine while 57,70,511 men have been inoculated with at least one jab.

Over 76.19 doses of Covishield have been administered while 23,91,646 doses of Covaxin have been given till now.

The national capital had 5,22,890 doses of Covishield. It received 56,180 doses of Covaxin on Friday taking the total number of doses available to 2,58,360.

Only 20 per cent of Covaxin stock can be used for the first dose as it is limited and has irregular delivery cycles, the Delhi government's vaccination bulletin said.

Over 48.71 lakh people in the 18-44 age group have been given at least one dose, while the number of beneficiaries in the 45-60 age group who have been inoculated stands at over 32.40 lakh. Among those aged above 60 years, more than 19.34 lakh have received at least one dose.

The total number of anti-coronavirus vaccine doses administered in Delhi so far crossed the one-crore mark on Saturday and of the eligible population in the city 50 per cent have received at least one jab, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

He hoped that more jabs will be soon available for the city.

The national capital has a population of about two crores and among them, about 1.5 crore is eligible for COVID-19 vaccination, the chief minister said.

