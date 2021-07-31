Left Menu

Kerala reports 2 more cases of Zika virus

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 31-07-2021 20:58 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 20:58 IST
Kerala Health Minister Veena George (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Saturday informed that two more people in the state have been diagnosed with the Zika virus. "A 14-year-old woman from Karamana, Thiruvananthapuram, and a 24-year-old woman from Puthenthoppu were diagnosed with the virus. The virus was confirmed in tests conducted at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Virology Lab," George said.

Further, the minister informed that with this, a total of 63 people in the state have been diagnosed with the Zika virus. "There are currently 3 active cases. All pregnant women who were diagnosed with Zika Virus have recovered," she said. The first case of the mosquito-borne viral infection in the state was confirmed on July 8 in a 24-year-old pregnant woman.

As part of efforts to reduce the spread of the mosquito-borne disease, the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation and district administrations have intensified preventive activities, including fogging for the next few days and set up of a control room. Many people reported common Zika symptoms like fever, rashes, and red eyes, Dr Rajalakshmi, Senior consultant at the KIMSHEALTH hospital told ANI. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

