New Zealand records more than 75 new cases of COVID-19- report

Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 01-09-2021 06:33 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 06:33 IST
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

New Zealand has recorded more than 75 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the New Zealand Herald reported without citing the source of its information.

Health authorities are expected to release the official count of the new cases over the last 24 hours later in the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

