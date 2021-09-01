New Zealand records more than 75 new cases of COVID-19- report
Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 01-09-2021 06:33 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 06:33 IST
- Country:
- New Zealand
New Zealand has recorded more than 75 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the New Zealand Herald reported without citing the source of its information.
Health authorities are expected to release the official count of the new cases over the last 24 hours later in the day.
Also Read: New Zealand reports first coronavirus case in community since Feb
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- New Zealand
Advertisement