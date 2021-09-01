Left Menu

Philippines health workers protest neglect as COVID-19 strains hospitals

Protesters wearing protective medical gear gathered at the Department of Health (DOH) and held placards demanding their risk allowances and hazard pay, and the resignation of Health Secretary Francisco Duque. The Philippines passed the 2 million mark in coronavirus cases on Wednesday, a fifth of those recorded in the past month alone.

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2021 14:30 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 14:19 IST
Philippines health workers protest neglect as COVID-19 strains hospitals
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Philippines

Scores of healthcare workers protested in the Philippine capital on Wednesday to demand an end to what they called government neglect and unpaid benefits, as pressure builds at hospitals fighting one of Asia's longest-running coronavirus epidemics. Protesters wearing protective medical gear gathered at the Department of Health (DOH) and held placards demanding their risk allowances and hazard pay, and the resignation of Health Secretary Francisco Duque.

The Philippines passed the 2 million mark in coronavirus cases on Wednesday, a fifth of those recorded in the past month alone. Medical staff is overwhelmed and 103 have died during the pandemic, among some 33,500 coronavirus fatalities overall. "It is sad that many of us have died, many of us became sick, and many have resigned or opted to retire early, yet we are still kneeling before the DOH to give us our benefits," Robert Mendoza, president of the Alliance of Health Workers, said from the back of a pickup truck.

President Rodrigo Duterte gave health and budget ministries 10 days from Aug. 21 to pay health workers, following nurses' threats to resign and unions warning of strikes. "The government promised it will give the benefits today but up to now, it has not. I pity us because we are the ones begging," said nurse Nico Oba.

Duterte has stood by health minister Duque during repeated calls for his resignation, the latest after state auditors flagged "deficiencies" in more than $1 billion in COVID-19 spending. Duque on Wednesday told Reuters the government was working on the release of benefits but appealed for more time.

The Philippine Nurses Association held its own protest virtually to demand better working conditions and more staff at hospitals, nearly a third of which have reached "critical levels" of over 85% occupancy, according to government data. Like elsewhere in Southeast Asia where vaccination rates are low, the highly transmissible Delta variant has seen deaths climb and cases soar, with a daily record 22,366 cases in the Philippines on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest update

OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest upda...

 Global
2
FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

 United Kingdom
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-19 cases surge; Florida withholds funds from two school districts over mask mandates and more

Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021