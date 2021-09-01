Left Menu

Merck begins late-stage trial of experimental COVID-19 drug

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2021 17:17 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 16:36 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Merck & Co Inc and partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics said on Wednesday they had begun enrolling patients in a late-stage trial of their experimental drug molnupiravir for the prevention of COVID-19 infection.

The oral antiviral drug will be studied in over 1,300 volunteers to see if it can prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Merck said in June the U.S. government has agreed to pay about $1.2 billion for 1.7 million courses of its experimental COVID-19 treatment, if it is proven to work in a separate, ongoing large trial and authorized by U.S. regulators.

The new late-stage study is enrolling participants who are at least 18 years of age and stay in the same household as someone infected with symptomatic COVID-19.

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

