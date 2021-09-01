Left Menu

Japan finds stainless steel particles in suspended doses of Moderna vaccine

As such, it is not expected that injection of the particles identified in these lots in Japan would result in increased medical risk," Takeda and Moderna said in a joint statement. The use of three lots of Moderna vaccines was suspended on Thursday after 39 vials were found to contain foreign material.

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2021 19:18 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 19:18 IST
Japan finds stainless steel particles in suspended doses of Moderna vaccine

Japan's health ministry said on Wednesday that contaminants found in suspended Moderna Inc COVID-19 vaccines were particles of stainless steel, and it did not expect they would pose an additional health risk.

Japan suspended the use of 1.63 million doses of the Moderna vaccine last week after being notified of contamination that local media reported was metallic. The findings on Wednesday were the result of an investigation by domestic distributor Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, the ministry said in a statement. "Stainless steel is routinely used in heart valves, joint replacements and metal sutures and staples. As such, it is not expected that injection of the particles identified in these lots in Japan would result in increased medical risk," Takeda and Moderna said in a joint statement.

The use of three lots of Moderna vaccines was suspended on Thursday after 39 vials were found to contain foreign material. All the vials came from a single lot, but two others were suspended as a precaution as they all came from the same manufacturing line of Spanish pharmaceutical company Rovi , which bottles Moderna vaccines. The most probable cause of the contamination was related to friction between two pieces of metal in the machinery that puts stoppers on the vials, Takeda said, citing a joint investigation with Moderna and Rovi. The material was confirmed to be grade 316 stainless steel.

The three suspended lots were the only ones affected by the manufacturing issue and Rovi has taken corrective measures, the statement said. Use of other doses of the Moderna vaccine from different batches also was temporarily halted in three regions in Japan this week. In some cases, foreign substances have been found in unused vials, whereas others appear to be caused when bits of the vials' rubber stopper break off when needles are incorrectly inserted.

The contamination issue gained more attention after the health ministry said on Saturday that two men, aged 38 and 30, died in August within days of receiving their second Moderna doses. Each had received a dose from one of the suspended lots. The cause of death in the two cases is still being investigated. Takeda said there was no evidence the fatalities were caused by the vaccine.

"The relationship is currently considered to be coincidental," the company said in the statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest update

OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest upda...

 Global
2
FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

 United Kingdom
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-19 cases surge; Florida withholds funds from two school districts over mask mandates and more

Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021