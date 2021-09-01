Left Menu

Mandaviya reviews availability of COVID-19 essential drugs and their buffer stocks

Union Minister for Health and Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday reviewed the supply and availability of COVID-19 related essential medicines in the country.During the review, it was noted that sufficient stocks of all the essential medicines are available, a Health Ministry statement said.Raw materials for these drugs are also available in enough quantities.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2021 20:48 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 20:48 IST
Mandaviya reviews availability of COVID-19 essential drugs and their buffer stocks
Union Minister for Health and Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday reviewed the supply and availability of COVID-19 related essential medicines in the country.

During the review, it was noted that sufficient stocks of all the essential medicines are available, a Health Ministry statement said.

Raw materials for these drugs are also available in enough quantities. The strategic buffer stock has been created for eight drugs and all of these are available in the country. The drugs are Tocilizumab, Methyl Predinisolone, Enaxopirin, Dexamethasone, Remdesivir, Amphotericin B Deoxycholate, Posaconazole and Intravenous Immunoglobilin (IVIG), the statement said.

Senior officials of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare were present in the review meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

