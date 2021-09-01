Ashok Gehlot’s artery blockage wrongly attributed to Covid: SMS doctor

A senior doctor of the SMS Hospital here has said the blockage in the artery of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for which he underwent angioplasty was ''wrongly attributed to Covid''.

The CM underwent angioplasty on Friday at Sawai Man Singh Hospital. He had 90 percent blockage in one of the three main arteries and a stent was placed during the angioplasty, doctors had said.

The CM had tweeted last Friday, ''Post Covid I was having health issues and since yesterday I was having severe pain in my chest. Just got my CT Angiography done is SMS hospital. Angioplasty will be done. I am happy that I am getting it done at SMS hospital. I am fine and will be back soon. Your blessings and well wishes are with me." Commenting on the tweet, the head of CT surgery department of the SMS hospital Dr Rajkumar Yadav said, ''On behalf of cardiothoracic and vascular surgery SMS Jaipur, I congratulate you for successful and timely angioplasty. Since beginning of your pain chest it was the blockage only which was wrongly attributed to Covid.'' Angioplasty is a procedure to open clogged heart arteries. After Gehlot complained of severe chest pain, he was diagnosed with the blockage following which angioplasty was done and he was discharged on Sunday.

Dr Sudhir Bhandari, the principal of the SMS medical college, supervised the team of doctors which was engaged in the treatment of Gehlot. Dr Yadav was not part of the team.

Dr Bhandari could not be approached for the comments on the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)