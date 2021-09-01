Rajasthan govt to organise medical camps from November 14
The Rajasthan government will organise medical camps across the state from November 14, the birth anniversary of former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.Health Minister Raghu Sharma gave instructions to officials in this regard at a meeting on Wednesday, according to a release.
Health Minister Raghu Sharma gave instructions to officials in this regard at a meeting on Wednesday, according to a release. He also asked them to start the process to recruit 3,500 community health officers. The camps will offer facilities for screening and testing for various diseases and will make available all types of vaccines. Arrangements will also be made to shift serious patients to major hospitals through ambulances for necessary treatment, if required.
Sharma also asked the officials to start 100 Janta clinics before the upcoming budget and brand medical and health schemes with the word 'Chiranjeevi', the release said. PTI SDA TIR TIR
