Covid: One more death, 38 new cases in Punjab

Punjab recorded 38 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday which took the infection tally to 6,00,651, while one more fatality took the death toll to 16,434, according to a medical bulletin.The only Covid-related death was reported from Sangrur, it said. The death toll also includes two fatalities which were not reported earlier.The number of active cases in the state stands at 330, the bulletin said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2021 22:53 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 22:53 IST
Punjab recorded 38 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday which took the infection tally to 6,00,651, while one more fatality took the death toll to 16,434, according to a medical bulletin.

The only Covid-related death was reported from Sangrur, it said. The death toll also includes two fatalities which were not reported earlier.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 330, the bulletin said. Of the new cases, Mohali reported six followed by five in Ferozepur and four in Ludhiana, it said.

Twenty-eight people recovered from the infection, taking overall recoveries to 5,83,887, the bulletin said.

Chandigarh reported two more cases, taking the total count of coronavirus cases to 65,108, according to a health bulletin.

The death of a 31-year-old man took the fatality count to 814, it said.

The number of active cases in the city stands at 37, while the overall recoveries have reached 64,257, the bulletin added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

