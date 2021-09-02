Left Menu

Brazil reports 27,345 new coronavirus cases, 737 deaths

Updated: 02-09-2021 03:03 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 02:41 IST
Brazil recorded 27,345 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 737 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

Brazil has registered more than 20 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 581,150, according to ministry data.

