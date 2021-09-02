Moderna, Japan partner recall 1.6 million doses
Moderna Inc. and its Japanese partner are recalling more than 1 million doses of the U.S. drug makers coronavirus vaccine after confirming that contamination reported last week was tiny particles of stainless steel.Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. is in charge of sale and distribution in Japan of the Moderna vaccine.
- Country:
- Japan
Moderna Inc. and its Japanese partner are recalling more than 1 million doses of the U.S. drug maker's coronavirus vaccine after confirming that contamination reported last week was tiny particles of stainless steel.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. is in charge of the sale and distribution in Japan of the Moderna vaccine. The two companies said an investigation at a Spanish factory that produced the vials in question concluded the contamination occurred in the process of putting stops on the vials.
The companies on Aug. 26 announced the suspension of 1.63 million doses produced at the line after reports of contamination. Japanese officials said about a half million people had received shots from the Moderna vials before the problem surfaced.
The trouble comes at a time Japan is pushing to accelerate vaccinations amid rising infections that are straining the Japanese health care system.
Pharmaceutical and health ministry officials say they do not believe the high-grade stainless steel poses health risks.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Spanish
- Japanese
- Moderna
- U.S.
- Moderna Inc.
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Co.
- Japan
ALSO READ
U.S. military evacuated about 1,100 Americans from Afghanistan on Tuesday
U.S. businessman charged for helping Venezuelan air force with repairs
U.S. real estate heir Robert Durst says he would lie about murder in L.A. trial
Science News Roundup: Blue Origin sues U.S. government over SpaceX lunar lander contract; Well-preserved skeleton sheds light on culture in ancient Pompeii
U.S. reports more than 1,000 COVID deaths in single day