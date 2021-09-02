Left Menu

41, including 36 children, dead due to dengue-like symptoms in UP's Firozabad

41 persons, including 36 children, have died over the past few days in the Firozabad district of Uttar Pradesh due to suspected dengue and viral fever.

ANI | Firozabad (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 02-09-2021 11:52 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 11:52 IST
41, including 36 children, dead due to dengue-like symptoms in UP's Firozabad
Dr Sangeeta Aneja, Principal, Government medical college, Firozabad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

41 persons, including 36 children, have died over the past few days in the Firozabad district of Uttar Pradesh due to suspected dengue and viral fever. "As of now, 41 persons including 36 children has died due to suspected dengue and viral fever in the Firozabad district. These deaths don't indicate a possible third wave of COVID as none of the admitted patients were found positive," said Dr Sangeeta Aneja, Principal, Government medical college, Firozabad.

"Multiple teams including a team from the Indian Council of Medical Research are investigating to find out the exact cause of these deaths and disease spread", added Aneja. Yesterday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath orders the removal of the chief medical officer of the Firozabad district where many children reportedly died due to suspected dengue and viral fever.

Earlier on Monday, UP CM visited the Autonomous State Medical College to enquire about the health of children who were admitted there and instructed the officials concerned to send special teams to Mathura, Mainpuri, and Firozabad districts to take appropriate steps to contain vector-borne diseases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

South Africa
2
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global
3
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
4
MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021