Norway to offer COVID vaccines to children aged 12 years and older

Norway will begin to offer COVID-19 vaccines to children aged 12 to 15, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on Thursday.

The country is currently seeing a rapid rise in infections, particularly among the young.

Some 72% of all Norwegians have now received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 57% of the population is fully vaccinated, according to the Institute of Public Health.

