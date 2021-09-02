Norway to offer COVID vaccines to children aged 12 years and older
Norway will begin to offer COVID-19 vaccines to children aged 12 to 15, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on Thursday.
The country is currently seeing a rapid rise in infections, particularly among the young.
Some 72% of all Norwegians have now received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 57% of the population is fully vaccinated, according to the Institute of Public Health.
