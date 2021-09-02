India logs 47,092 new COVID-19 cases, highest in two months

India recorded its highest number of daily COVID-19 infections in over two months with 47,092 people contracting the disease as the country's total tally of cases rose to 3,28,57,937.

The last time the daily cases were higher than this was 63 days ago (July 1), when the country reported 48,786 cases.

The number of active cases has climbed to 3,89,583 and comprises 1.19 percent of the total infections, according to Union health ministry data updated on Thursday.

It said that active cases increased by 11,402 in a span of 24 hours.

The death toll has increased to 4,39,529 with 509 more fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 97.48 percent. The weekly positivity rate has been recorded at 2.62 percent. It has been below three percent for the last 69 days, it said.

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 2.8 percent, the ministry said. It was 2.61 percent on Wednesday.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 3,20,28,825, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 percent, the data stated.

With 81.09 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses being administered on Wednesday, the cumulative doses are given in the country under the vaccination drive have reached 66.30 crores, according to the ministry.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year. India crossed two crore cases on May 4 and three crore cases on June 23. The 509 new fatalities include 173 from Kerala and 183 from Maharashtra, the ministry said.

It said that 4,39,529 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 1,37,496 from Maharashtra, 37,339 from Karnataka, 34,941 from Tamil Nadu, 25,082 from Delhi, 22,825 from Uttar Pradesh, 20,961 from Kerala, and 18,459 from West Bengal.

The health ministry said that more than 70 percent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

''Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research,'' the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

