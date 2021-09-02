Left Menu

Black Fungus cases rise in AP

PTI | Vijayawada | Updated: 02-09-2021 19:32 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 19:31 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Andhra Pradesh reported 200 cases of Mucormycosis in the last eight days, taking the total to 4,889.

According to the Health Department data, 12 persons succumbed to Black Fungus disease in the last eight days, making it a total of 448 so far.

The state now has 463 active cases after 3,978 infected persons got cured, the data said.

Chittoor topped the chart with 782 total infections and 100 deaths.

Guntur district is second with 740 total cases but its toll is only 20. It, however, has 144 active cases, the highest in the state, ahead of Chittoor's 82.

West Godavari has zero active cases while Vizianagaram has only one.

According to the Health Department data, 2,687 surgeries have been performed on Black Fungus-infected persons in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

