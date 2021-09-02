Left Menu

Biological E's COVID-19 vaccine expected by October, says Dr V K Paul

Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company, Biological E, is expected to launch its vaccine against coronavirus in October this year, according to Dr V K Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2021 20:24 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 20:24 IST
Biological E's COVID-19 vaccine expected by October, says Dr V K Paul
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company, Biological E, is expected to launch its vaccine against coronavirus in October this year, according to Dr V K Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog. Paul told ANI that Phase 3 of Biological E's trial is underway. "Stockpile is being produced. We should wait for the results. We hope it'll be in next month or two. They've made a broad commitment that they'll supply a significant amount by year-end," he added.

The Union Health Ministry had announced in June that the Biological E would supply 30 crore doses of Corbevax to India by December. The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) on Wednesday granted the company permission to conduct phase 2/3 clinical trials of the 'Made in India' COVID-19 vaccine for children of age group 5-18 years on certain conditions, sources told ANI.

Further, they said that the trial will be conducted across 10 sites in the county. "The permission has been given to Biological E after the recommendation from the Subject Expert Committee," they added. It is to be noted that the government has made an advance payment of Rs 1,500 crore to Biological E for 30 crore vaccines.

However, Zydus Cadila's needle-free COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D has already received emergency use authorisation (EUA) to inoculate children in the age group of 12-18. It is expected to be administered from the first week of October. Trials of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine for phases two and three for children are underway, and its result is expected in September.

Earlier, the drug regulator, in July, had also granted permission to the Serum Institute of India (SII) for conducting phase 2/3 trials of Covovax on children of age 2-17 years with certain conditions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
2
MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

 India
3
Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

South Africa
4
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021