Left Menu

Maha: 8-month-old girl infected by HIV after receiving blood; probe ordered

The Maharashtra government on Thursday ordered probe after an eight-month-old girl was found to have received blood contaminated with HIV in Akola district. Then doctors found that she had undergone blood transfusion in Akola, he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-09-2021 20:33 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 20:33 IST
Maha: 8-month-old girl infected by HIV after receiving blood; probe ordered
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government on Thursday ordered probe after an eight-month-old girl was found to have received blood contaminated with HIV in Akola district. Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope said he had asked local health officials to submit a report within three days. ''I have ordered inquiry. We will take strict action against the guilty. No one will be spared as this carelessness has put the girl's life in danger,” he told reporters in Jalna.

As per the girl's family, she was given blood sourced from a blood bank in Akola on a local doctor's instructions as her white blood cell count was very low. She seemed to have recovered after receiving the transfusion. But later she began to fall sick frequently.

“She was taken to Amravati last month after she started falling sick. HIV test was conducted as there was no clear diagnosis of any ailment, and it came out positive,'' said a senior health official.

''Her parents tested negative for HiV. Then doctors found that she had undergone blood transfusion in Akola,'' he said. ''Every blood bank has to carry out several tests including HIV for donated blood. We will have to find out why the HIV infection in the blood stock was not detected,'' the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
2
MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

 India
3
Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

South Africa
4
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021