Community Support is India’s secret weapon to combat Covid-19: Yatharth Tyagi

Leadership in the face of high-turbulent times during Covid-19 pandemic days has been a tough call for India. The most unlikely persons stood up for others and indeed one tall personality amongst them who believes that it takes a community to combat Covid-19 is YatharthTyagi, Director of Yatharth Group Of Hospitals.

The covid Pandemic has unleashed unprecedented times where managing health systems with limited resources proved strenuous task. With the 2 covid waves engulfing the country in last 1 year, both private and public hospitals have played crucial role in curtaining disastrous impactsof the virus.Yatharth Tyagi, Director Yatharth Group Of Hospitals says “It takes a community to combat Covid-19. At Yatharth our entire staff worked with a mission of scrapping off the direness caused by the pandemic.” Mr. Yatharth holds the vision to provide a personal healing touch to every individual. He has continuously focused on serving the patients with utmost care, often ensuring personal visit to every covid patient admitted inside the hospital. By understanding the inferiority of the covid infected patient, the hospital created an environment where people felt like home. A rooftop with buffet, yoga relaxing lounges, sumptuous suites with lounge areas, rooms, were orchestrated for the patients. The terrace garden present on the rooftop of the hospital was used for evening buffets for patients who could enjoy the fresh air and rejuvenate themselves instead of just staying in isolation rooms. In addition, the course of treatment played a significant part in restoring the patients in the battle against covid19. “As the whole nation was trying to cope with the disastrous impact of the global pandemic by staying home, our warriors stayed away from home. It was because of our doctors, Yatharth Hospitals had one of the highest number of covid recovered patients with lowest mortality rate.” Around 10,500 covid patients were treated across 3 hospitals of Yatharth Group with 1100 bed capacity. In addition, 23 covid positive c-section were performed on covid pregnant mothers, giving birth to healthy non-covid newborns. These covid pregnant mothers came from various part of Uttar Pradesh & Delhi as very less hospitals were performing deliveries on covid pregnant females. Post two covid waves, Yatharth Hospitals have now become fully non-covid, and regular treatments & surgeries have restored. “We are now performing more than 1000 surgeries per month across our centres of excellence in Bones & Joint, Cardiology & CTVS, Neurosciences, Digestive & Liver Diseases, Mother & Child, Laparoscopic Surgeries, Respiratory Disease, Trauma & Critical Care.

We are also providing covid vaccination to around 800 people every day in the hospital. It’s a good thing to see these many people getting vaccinated as third covid wave might be a possibility. Thus it is highly advisable to follow covid guidelines and avoid the risk at every cost. Wearing masks, sanitizing frequently and maintaining social distancing should always be the priority” Mr. Yatharth Tyagi. PWR PWR

