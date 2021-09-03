Left Menu

COVID-19: Jharkhand's recovery rate reaches 99 pc, says state health minister

Jharkhand's Covid recovery rate has reached 99 per cent, state Health Minister Banna Gupta informed on Friday.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 03-09-2021 19:37 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 19:37 IST
Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Jharkhand's Covid recovery rate has reached 99 per cent, state Health Minister Banna Gupta informed on Friday. Speaking to ANI, the minister said, "Jharkhand has only 143 active cases. We have reached 99 per cent recovery. Under Chief Minister Hemant Soren's leadership, we are strengthening our health services...We are committed to saving the people of our state. Jharkhand ranks number 3 in implementing quality health services."

Gupta further said the Jharkhand Medical Protection Bill is likely to be tabled in the state assembly during the monsoon session. He emphasised that the Bill will strengthen Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PC-PNDT) Act in the state. "It (Medical Protection Bill) may be tabled in the Assembly during this session or the next. It will be brought in and it will strengthen PC-PNDT Act and Clinical Establishments Act," he added.

The Bill has the provisions ensuring the safety of doctors as well as protecting consumer rights and the right to affordable treatment to patients. The Jharkhand branch of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has raised concern over incidents of violence against medical professionals and healthcare workers across the state, especially during the COVID pandemic.

According to the state government, out of the total 3,47,922 COVID cases reported in Jharkhand, 3,42,647 patients have recovered so far. Meanwhile, the number of active cases in the state stands at 143. As many as 5,132 people died from the disease in the state. (ANI)

