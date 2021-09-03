Over 1.53 lakh Covid vaccine doses administered in Delhi on Sept 2: Govt Bulletin

Over 1.53 lakh anti-Covid vaccine jabs were administered in Delhi on September 2 and the present stock of doses will last another two days, according to the city government's vaccination bulletin issued on Friday.

As on Friday morning, Delhi had a balance stock of 5,16,720 coronavirus vaccine doses, of which 3,73,370 are Covishield and 1,43,350 are Covaxin, according to the government data.

This figure is after 27,580 doses of Covaxin doses were added to the stock on Thursday, it said. Of the 1,53,745 vaccine doses administered on Thursday, 1,06,672 were first doses and 47,073 second doses, it said.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the national capital so far is 1,37,85,457, including 39,41,416 second jabs.

Delhi's current vaccination capacity stands at 1,93,426 doses per day, the bulletin stated.

