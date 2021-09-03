Left Menu

13 Delhi govt hospitals get nodal officers to oversee preparations for possible 3rd Covid wave

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2021 22:57 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 22:57 IST
The Delhi government on Friday appointed nodal officers for 13 hospitals run by it to oversee preparations for a possible third COVID-19 wave.

The nodal officers have been directed to immediately start monitoring the preparations, including “bed escalation, sourcing of requisite human resource, oxygen supply, procurement and storage (of) sufficient drugs and engineering works if any”. They will also coordinate with agencies such as the Public Works Department and district magistrates concerned.

Thehospitals include Lok Nayak Hospital, Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital and Burari Hospital among others.

“The officers will be overall in-charge of the COVID-19 hospital assigned to them and will exercise general superintendence, directions and control over the functioning of the hospital and medical superintendent/managing director of the hospital would obtain concurrence of all decision relating to Covid management from the respective nodal officer during COVID-19 emergencies,” an order issued by the health department read.

The officers will sit in the hospital assigned to them and can ask their staff from their original office to assist them during COVID-19 emergencies. Their names and phone numbers will be displayed at prominent places in the hospital.

The nodal officers have been directed to ensure that a robust, efficient and effective public grievance system is established in the hospitals.

They will be responsible for efficient and effective handling of telephone lines, call centre and complaint centre pertaining of their hospital during COVID-19 emergencies.

