SAfrica will let businesses decide whether to make COVID vaccinations mandatory
South Africas Health Minister Joe Phaahla says the government will let businesses decide whether to make vaccinations mandatory for employees and clients.He says restaurants, bars, grocery stores and other businesses must set their own policies on deciding if patrons must be vaccinated.
He says the government plans to encourage people to get inoculated, with incentives such as allowing soccer matches and music concerts for vaccinated people.
He says restaurants, bars, grocery stores, and other businesses must set their own policies on deciding if patrons must be vaccinated. He says the government plans to encourage people to get inoculated, with incentives such as allowing soccer matches and music concerts for vaccinated people.
Currently, such public gatherings are not permitted under COVID-19 restrictions. More than 13 million South Africans have received at least one vaccine dose, including 5.7 million who are fully vaccinated.
