Children across Europe returning to school after 18 months of pandemic
Italy also requires teachers to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative coronavirus test, along with Turkey and Greece.In France, where students headed back to school Thursday, face masks must be worn by pupils 6 and up.Britain, which lifted nearly all pandemic restrictions on business and socialising in July, has among the highest coronavirus rates in Europe, with upward of 30,000 new cases each day.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Children across Europe are going back to school after 18 months of pandemic disruption.
But in many countries, there are concerns of a new surge in infections from the highly infectious delta variant of the coronavirus.
Unlike the U.K., Italy and Spain are maintaining social distancing and masks for students and staff. Italy also requires teachers to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative coronavirus test, along with Turkey and Greece.
In France, where students headed back to school Thursday, face masks must be worn by pupils 6 and up.
Britain, which lifted nearly all pandemic restrictions on business and socializing in July, has among the highest coronavirus rates in Europe, with upward of 30,000 new cases each day. Hospitalizations and deaths remain far lower than during previous surges, thanks to an inoculation campaign that has seen nearly 80% of people over 16 fully vaccinated.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Spain's hub for EU's Afghan allies will have capacity for 1,000 people
52 feared dead, 1 survivor, on migrant boat going to Spain
Anti-pollution protests in Spain after thousands of dead fish wash up on lagoon
EU officials to visit Afghan Spain refugee camp
Spain says Kabul airport chaos hinders airlifts