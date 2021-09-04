Gujarat reports 15 COVID-19 cases, no death

Gujarat reported 15 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours which took the infection tally in the state to 8,25,476, the health department said on Saturday evening.

With no new fatality recorded in the state, the death toll due to coronavirus stood at 10,082, it said.

As many as 16 patients were discharged from hospitals which increased the total of recovered cases in Gujarat to 8,15,246.

Vadodara district reported the highest five new cases, followed by Surat with four and Ahmedabad, Rajkot and Kutch with two cases each.

A total of 3,54,529 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the tally of doses administered so far to 4,86,23,043.

There are 148 active patients in Gujarat, six of them being in critical condition, officials said.

The Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu did not report any new COVID-19 case, so its infection tally remained unchanged at 10,637. With one patient recovering, the total of discharged patients rose to 10,628. There are five active cases in the UT which has reported four deaths so far, officials said. Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,25,476, New cases 15, Death toll 10,082 (unchanged), Discharged 8,15,246, Active cases 148.

