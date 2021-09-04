Left Menu

Gujarat reports 15 COVID-19 cases, no death

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 04-09-2021 21:03 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 21:03 IST
Gujarat reports 15 COVID-19 cases, no death
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat reported 15 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours which took the infection tally in the state to 8,25,476, the health department said on Saturday evening.

With no new fatality recorded in the state, the death toll due to coronavirus stood at 10,082, it said.

As many as 16 patients were discharged from hospitals which increased the total of recovered cases in Gujarat to 8,15,246.

Vadodara district reported the highest five new cases, followed by Surat with four and Ahmedabad, Rajkot and Kutch with two cases each.

A total of 3,54,529 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the tally of doses administered so far to 4,86,23,043.

There are 148 active patients in Gujarat, six of them being in critical condition, officials said.

The Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu did not report any new COVID-19 case, so its infection tally remained unchanged at 10,637. With one patient recovering, the total of discharged patients rose to 10,628. There are five active cases in the UT which has reported four deaths so far, officials said. Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,25,476, New cases 15, Death toll 10,082 (unchanged), Discharged 8,15,246, Active cases 148.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

 United States
3
Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact on teenagers

Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact ...

 United States
4
France's Macron to receive German election candidates Scholz, Laschet next week

France's Macron to receive German election candidates Scholz, Laschet next w...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021