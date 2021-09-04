Left Menu

Kerala govt launches "Be the Warrior" campaign to tackle third wave of pandemic

Be the Warrior campaign, part of the health departments COVID-19 mitigation programme to fight the expected third wave of the pandemic, was launched here on Saturday by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
''Be the Warrior'' campaign, part of the health department's COVID-19 mitigation programme to fight the expected third wave of the pandemic, was launched here on Saturday by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The Chief Minister said the aim of the campaign was to reduce the severity of the third wave and also to speed up the vaccination.

''Everyone must safeguard themselves from COVID-19. The campaign aims to ensure that everyone wears a proper mask, washes their hands frequently with soap, water or sanitiser, maintain physical distancing and take two doses of vaccine in order to fight the pandemic,'' he said after launching the logo of the campaign.

Later, speaking to reporters, Vijayan said the current lockdowns on Sundays and the night curfew would continue in the state, but further decisions would be taken only after another evaluation meet on Tuesday.

''After the Onam festivities, the cases in Kerala did not go up as we feared. The number of hospitalisations also did not increase during this period,'' Vijayan said.

He said cases would be registered against those who violate quarantine norms. ''Police will ensure that those affected will remain under quarantine and also whether people have facilities at their residences to follow room quarantine procedure. Or else they will be shifted to Covid First-Line Treatment Centres,'' he said.

Vijayan also said that in the last 24 hours, Rs 15,14,100 was collected as fines from those who violated COVID-19 health protocol and cases were registered against 9,614 people for not wearing masks.

Kerala reported 29,682 COVID-19 cases and 142 deaths on Saturday.

