Australia's Victoria reports 183 local COVID-19 cases

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 05-09-2021 04:34 IST | Created: 05-09-2021 04:34 IST
Australia's Victoria state, home to more than a quarter of the country's population, reported 183 new locally acquired coronavirus cases in the 24-hour period to Saturday evening, health officials said on Sunday.

Of the infections, 101 were linked to existing outbreaks, health department said on its Twitter account.

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

