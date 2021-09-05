Australia's Victoria reports 183 local COVID-19 cases
Australia's Victoria state, home to more than a quarter of the country's population, reported 183 new locally acquired coronavirus cases in the 24-hour period to Saturday evening, health officials said on Sunday.
Of the infections, 101 were linked to existing outbreaks, health department said on its Twitter account.
