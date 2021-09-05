Britain records 37,011 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday
Reuters | London | Updated: 05-09-2021 20:40 IST | Created: 05-09-2021 20:38 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain recorded 37,011 new daily COVID-19 cases on Sunday, similar to the previous day's total of 37,578, government statistics showed.
There were 68 deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test reported, down from Saturday's figure of 120. Figures can fluctuate due to hospital reporting patterns over the weekend.
Also Read: Britain calls G7 meeting on Tuesday to discuss Afghan crisis
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain
Advertisement