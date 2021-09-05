Britain records 37,011 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday

Britain recorded 37,011 new daily COVID-19 cases on Sunday, similar to the previous day's total of 37,578, government statistics showed.

There were 68 deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test reported, down from Saturday's figure of 120. Figures can fluctuate due to hospital reporting patterns over the weekend.

Also Read: Britain calls G7 meeting on Tuesday to discuss Afghan crisis

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)