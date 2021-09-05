Left Menu

Over 8,000 administered COVID-19 vaccine in Delhi on Sunday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2021 20:45 IST | Created: 05-09-2021 20:42 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A total of 8,326 people were administered COVID-19 vaccine in the national capital on Sunday, according to data on CoWin portal.

The number was low as all government vaccination centres remain closed on Sundays.

According to the Delhi government's vaccine bulletin, which reports figures from the previous day, a total of 1,68,283 people were administered the vaccine on Saturday.

On Saturday, 1,02,822 beneficiaries received the first dose and 65,461 the second dose.

A total of 84,365 beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group received their first shots on Saturday, while 47,256 in the same group were given the second shot.

After Sunday's vaccination, the city has administered 1,41,04,279 vaccine doses, of which 1,00,43,321 were first doses and 40,60,958 were second doses.

The national capital has a stock of 7,02,870 Covishield and 1,61,459 Covaxin jabs. The vaccine stock is expected to last another six days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

