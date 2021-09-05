105 fresh cases of dengue, viral fever surface in UP's Firozabad

As many as 105 patients of dengue and viral fever were admitted on Sunday to the government medical college in UP's Firozabad, where the diseases have claimed 51 lives so far.

No death was reported on Sunday. Meanwhile, a village panchayat official was suspended for laxity. The principal of the medical college, Dr Sangeeta Aneja, said, ''Today, 105 new patients of dengue and viral fever were admitted while 60 people recovered." As of now, 447 patients are admitted to various wards, she said. She added, ''The death toll stands at 51. No child died in the past 24 hours in the medical college.'' Meanwhile, a panchayat development officer of Matsena village, Deepak Yadav, was suspended for laxity, the district administration said. Nodal officer Sudhir Kumar Bobde also visited affected areas such as Sudama Nagar and Ailan Nagar, enquiring about people's well-being and urging them to inform the Health Department in case of dengue and viral fever. He asked the public to refrain from storing excess water. Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) chief Shivpal Singh Yadav too visited the medical college and enquired about the well-being of the patients admitted there. Shivpal told reporters that over 200 patients of dengue and viral fever come everyday to the hospital. ''There is a shortage of beds and the medicine given is of not good quality,'' he alleged. Firozabad, which is around 50 km from Agra and 320 km from state capital Lucknow, has been battling an outbreak of dengue and deadly viral fever for the past two weeks, with most of the victims being children. Some cases have been found in neighbouring Mathura, Agra and Mainpuri, according to officials.

