COVID-19: Delhi records 32 fresh cases, no death

No death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Delhi on Monday, while 32 fresh cases of the infection were reported with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

The national capital has not recorded any fatality due to the infection in September so far.

The low number of cases can also be attributed to fewer tests (54,611) conducted on Sunday.

With the new cases, the overall infection tally in the city climbs to 14,37,991. Of this, over 14.12 lakh patients have recovered from the disease.

The death toll due to the disease stands at 25,082.

On Sunday, the city reported 30 coronavirus cases and zero deaths due to the infection. On Saturday, 55 COVID-19 cases were reported.

There are 367 active cases of the disease in Delhi, of which 88 are in home-isolation.

The number of containment zones stands at 133, the bulletin said.

Delhi battled a brutal second wave of the pandemic in April-May that claimed a massive number of lives, with the shortage of oxygen at hospitals across the city adding to the woes.

On April 20, Delhi had reported 28,395 COVID-19 cases, the highest in the city since the beginning of the pandemic. On April 22, the case positivity rate was 36.2 per cent, the highest so far.

The highest number of 448 deaths was reported on May 3.

The city government has been ramping up health infrastructure to prevent a repeat of the crisis witnessed during the peak of the second wave of the coronavirus.

Steps have been taken to increase the number of hospital beds to accommodate up to 37,000 cases a day and to become self-reliant in terms of oxygen supply.

Around 7,000 ICU beds are also being added at government healthcare facilities in Shalimar Bagh, Kirari, Sarita Vihar, Sultanpuri, Raghuveer Nagar, and GTB Hospital and Chacha Nehru Hospital.

At present, there are 10,000 ICU beds in the capital.

According to government data, 1.42 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the capital since the inoculation exercise started on January 16. Over one crore people have received at least one dose.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)