India administers 1 crore vaccine doses for third time in last 11 days

For the third time in the last 11 days, India administered more than 1 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses on Monday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2021 23:11 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 23:11 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
For the third time in the last 11 days, India administered more than 1 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses on Monday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. India's total vaccination coverage has crossed 69.68 crore doses and untill 7 pm today, 92 lakh vaccine doses were administered, the ministry said.

Out of the total doses administered today, 64,30,173 people were innoculated with the first dose , while 27.7 lakh were given the second dose. So far, over 1 crore healthcare workers have been vaccinated while 1.83 crore frontline workers received the jab in the country inoculated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

