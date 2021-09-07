Left Menu

Singapore reports most coronavirus cases in more than 1 year

The number announced on Tuesday was the most since the record 904 seen in early August 2020. Singapore has fully vaccinated more than 80% of its 5.7 million population against the coronavirus as of Monday, one of the highest rates in the world.

Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 07-09-2021 16:39 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 16:25 IST
Singapore's health ministry recorded 328 new domestic coronavirus cases on Tuesday, the highest daily number of new infections in more than a year. The city-state has been reporting more than 100 domestic cases daily over the past two weeks in a rise that has come as the country removes most restrictions as part of its phased reopening.

Finance minister and co-chair of the country's coronavirus task force, Lawrence Wong, told local media in a briefing on Monday that Singapore may reimpose COVID-19 curbs if the number of severe cases rises sharply. The number announced on Tuesday was the most since the record 904 seen in early August 2020.

Singapore has fully vaccinated more than 80% of its 5.7 million population against the coronavirus as of Monday, one of the highest rates in the world.

