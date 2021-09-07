Biden to outline plan to curb coronavirus Delta variant as cases grow
Rising case loads have raised concerns as children return to school, rattled investors and upended many companies' return-to-office plans. working across the public and private sectors." Nearly 650,000 people in the United States have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
President Joe Biden on Thursday will present a six-pronged strategy aimed at fighting the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus Delta variant and increasing U.S. COVID-19 vaccinations, a White House official said on Tuesday.
The United States is struggling to combat a wave of infections driven by the variant even as officials urge unvaccinated Americans to get the shots. Rising case loads have raised concerns as children return to school, rattled investors and upended many companies' return-to-office plans. The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Biden "will lay out a six-pronged strategy ... working across the public and private sectors."
Nearly 650,000 people in the United States have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
