Italy reports 71 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, 4,720 new cases

Italy reported 71 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday against 52 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 4,720 from 3,361 . The total number of intensive care patients fell to 563 from a previous 570. Some 318,865 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 134,393, the health ministry said.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 07-09-2021 20:26 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 20:25 IST
Italy reported 71 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday against 52 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 4,720 from 3,361 . Italy has registered 129,638 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.58 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 4,307 on Tuesday, up from 4,302 a day earlier. There were 40 new admissions to intensive care units, increasing from 32 on Monday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 563 from a previous 570.

Some 318,865 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 134,393, the health ministry said.

