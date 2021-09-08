Left Menu

Kerala: 68 people under isolation for Nipah virus

A total of 68 people are under isolation for Nipah virus in Government Medical College in Kozhikode district of Kerala, said Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Wednesday.

ANI | Kozhikode (Kerala) | Updated: 08-09-2021 15:26 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 15:26 IST
Kerala Health Minister Veena George. Image Credit: ANI
"A total of 68 people are under isolation in Government Medical College, Kozhikode. All patients are stable," she said. The minister also informed that of the samples collected from people listed during contact tracing of the Nipah virus victim, 30 have tested negative so far.

Veena George has been camping in Kozhikode for the past four days since the first case of the Nipah virus this year was reported in the district. A 12-year-old boy died after getting infected by Nipah in Kozhikode. A total of 251 persons were listed during contact tracing. Of these, 129 were health workers and 54 were in the high-risk category. Of the total contacts identified, 11 were symptomatic. Of the 54 high-risk categories, 30 were health workers. These health workers were from one clinic and four hospitals, including MCH, Kozhikode.

Earlier on Sunday, the Central government had rushed a public health team to the Kozhikode district of Kerala as the state reported the first death due to the Nipah virus this year. To provide technical support to the state, a team of the National Centre for Disease Control was rushed to the state. (ANI)

