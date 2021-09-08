Novavax begins early-stage trial for combined influenza/COVID-19 vaccine

Novavax Inc has initiated an early-stage study to test its combined flu and COVID-19 vaccine, the vaccine developer said on Wednesday.

The company had earlier said the vaccine, NanoFlu/NVX-CoV2373, had elicited robust responses to both influenza A and B and protected against the SARS-CoV-2 virus in pre-clinical studies.

