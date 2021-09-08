Novavax begins early-stage trial for combined influenza/COVID-19 vaccine
Reuters | Updated: 08-09-2021 17:57 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 17:54 IST
Novavax Inc has initiated an early-stage study to test its combined flu and COVID-19 vaccine, the vaccine developer said on Wednesday.
The company had earlier said the vaccine, NanoFlu/NVX-CoV2373, had elicited robust responses to both influenza A and B and protected against the SARS-CoV-2 virus in pre-clinical studies.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement