COVAX vaccine 2021 delivery target cut to 1.425 billion doses

Reuters | Updated: 08-09-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 18:33 IST
The COVAX vaccine-sharing facility will likely receive 1.425 billion doses of anti-COVID-19 shots from donor countries this year, down from a July estimate of 2 billion, the GAVI Vaccine Alliance said on Wednesday. Reasons for the cut include export restrictions on key supplier Serum Institute of India (SII), Gavi said in a joint statement with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), the World Health Organization and Unicef.

Manufacturing problems at Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca as well as delays in the regulatory review of shots developed by U.S. biotech firm Novavax and China's Clover Biopharmaceuticals were further limiting factors, the organisations said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

