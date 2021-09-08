Left Menu

Over 14 lakh people get vaccine doses in Maha, highest in single day

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-09-2021 22:12 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 22:12 IST
Over 14 lakh people get vaccine doses in Maha, highest in single day
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra on Wednesday administered COVID-19 vaccine doses to 14,39,809 persons, highest in a single day, said a senior official.

''It is the highest figure achieved by the state till now,” said Dr Pradeep Vyas, additional chief secretary of the Public Health department.

A total of 6.55 crore vaccine doses have been administered in Maharashtra so far and 1,79,78,805 people are fully vaccinated (have received both doses), he said.

On September 4 the state had administered 12,27,224 jabs, a record which was broken on Wednesday.

As many as 48.46 per cent of those above 18 have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccines in the state. In the 18-44 age group 37.88 per cent people have taken at least one dose, while in the above 45 age group 52.24 per cent people have received at least one dose.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global
2
COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that doesn’t mean you should try to catch it

COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that does...

 Sweden
3
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global
4
Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021