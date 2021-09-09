Fourteen people were killed and 12 seriously injured when a fire broke out in a makeshift hospital for COVID-19 patients in the North Macedonian town of Tetovo late on Wednesday, the Balkan country's health ministry said. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Britain's medical regulator gave the go-ahead for the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccine to be used in any future booster program but said any decision to proceed with a booster program was for others to make. * Italian police warned that anti-vaccine campaigners had called for armed attacks during planned anti-government protests this weekend and that eight people were being investigated for incitement to crime.

ASIA-PACIFIC * One vaccine dose alone is 96.6% effective in preventing COVID-19 deaths in India, and two doses are 97.5% effective, the health ministry said after analyzing data.

* Japan extended emergency restrictions in Tokyo and other regions until the end of this month to curb infections and prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed. * Singapore is ramping up testing and has warned it would not rule out reimposing tighter curbs - moves some experts see as too cautious for the vaccine frontrunner. It also said it would start easing movement restrictions for migrant workers living in dormitories from next week.

AMERICAS * Latin America's mothers are falling behind in the pandemic economic rebound, returning to the labor force more slowly than men in a trend experts say could set back female workforce participation by a decade.

* President Joe Biden will outline new approaches to control the pandemic in the United States, which rages on despite the wide availability of vaccines. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Rich nations would do better to send vaccines to Africa to help fight the global pandemic rather than hoarding them for third-dose booster shots that scientific evidence does not back, the African Union's top health official said. * Kenya's economic output contracted for the first time in nearly three decades last year, pummelled by the impact of the coronavirus crisis, official data showed.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * The European Union's drugs regulator said it was awaiting more data on Russia's Sputnik V and a rival vaccine by China's Sinovac Biotech before it can progress on its rolling reviews of the two shots.

* Moderna said it was developing a single-dose vaccine that combines a booster dose against COVID-19 and a booster against flu. * Humanigen said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had declined its request for emergency use authorization of its drug to treat newly hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * World share markets slipped for a third straight day as Beijing took another swipe at its big tech firms, while bond markets steeled for European Central Bank signals later about a gradual withdrawal of its stimulus.

* Taiwan said it planned to issue "stimulus coupons" again to boost consumer spending by T$200 billion ($7.23 billion) and support its coronavirus-hit economy. ($1 = 27.6730 Taiwan dollars)

