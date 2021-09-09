Left Menu

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

* Italian police warned that anti-vaccine campaigners had called for armed attacks during planned anti-government protests this weekend, and that eight people were being investigated for incitement to crime. ASIA-PACIFIC * One vaccine dose alone is 96.6% effective in preventing COVID-19 deaths in India, and two doses are 97.5% effective, the health ministry said after analysing data. * Japan extended emergency restrictions in Tokyo and other regions until the end of this month to curb infections and prevent hospitals being overwhelmed.

Fourteen people were killed and 12 seriously injured when a fire broke out in a makeshift hospital for COVID-19 patients in the North Macedonian town of Tetovo late on Wednesday, the Balkan country's health ministry said. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Britain's medical regulator gave the go-ahead for the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccine to be used in any future booster program but said any decision to proceed with a booster program was for others to make. * Italian police warned that anti-vaccine campaigners had called for armed attacks during planned anti-government protests this weekend and that eight people were being investigated for incitement to crime.

ASIA-PACIFIC * One vaccine dose alone is 96.6% effective in preventing COVID-19 deaths in India, and two doses are 97.5% effective, the health ministry said after analyzing data.

* Japan extended emergency restrictions in Tokyo and other regions until the end of this month to curb infections and prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed. * Singapore is ramping up testing and has warned it would not rule out reimposing tighter curbs - moves some experts see as too cautious for the vaccine frontrunner. It also said it would start easing movement restrictions for migrant workers living in dormitories from next week.

AMERICAS * Latin America's mothers are falling behind in the pandemic economic rebound, returning to the labor force more slowly than men in a trend experts say could set back female workforce participation by a decade.

* President Joe Biden will outline new approaches to control the pandemic in the United States, which rages on despite the wide availability of vaccines. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Rich nations would do better to send vaccines to Africa to help fight the global pandemic rather than hoarding them for third-dose booster shots that scientific evidence does not back, the African Union's top health official said. * Kenya's economic output contracted for the first time in nearly three decades last year, pummelled by the impact of the coronavirus crisis, official data showed.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * The European Union's drugs regulator said it was awaiting more data on Russia's Sputnik V and a rival vaccine by China's Sinovac Biotech before it can progress on its rolling reviews of the two shots.

* Moderna said it was developing a single-dose vaccine that combines a booster dose against COVID-19 and a booster against flu. * Humanigen said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had declined its request for emergency use authorization of its drug to treat newly hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * World share markets slipped for a third straight day as Beijing took another swipe at its big tech firms, while bond markets steeled for European Central Bank signals later about a gradual withdrawal of its stimulus.

* Taiwan said it planned to issue "stimulus coupons" again to boost consumer spending by T$200 billion ($7.23 billion) and support its coronavirus-hit economy. ($1 = 27.6730 Taiwan dollars)

