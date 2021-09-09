Ex-Mauritius PM Ramgoolam admitted to AIIMS for Covid treatment

Former prime minister of Mauritius Navinchandra Ramgoolam was admitted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre on Thursday for treatment of COVID-19, sources said.

He was airlifted from Mauritius in the morning.

''He has been admitted to the ICU for management,'' a source said.

Ramgoolam is being treated by a team of doctors led by AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria, professor of Anaesthesiology, Pain Medicine and Critical Care Dr Anjan Trikha and associate professor in the Department of Medicine Dr Neeraj Nischal.

