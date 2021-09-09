Delhi records zero death, 35 new cases of COVID-19; positivity rate 0.05 pc

No death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Delhi on Thursday, while 35 fresh cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.05 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

Only one fatality has been recorded till now in this month. The death was reported on September 7.

On July 18, July 24, July 29, August 2, August 4, August 8, August 11, August 12, August 13, August 16, August 20, August 21, August 22, August 23 and August 24, August 26, August 27, August 28 and August 29 too no death due to COVID-19 was recorded, according to official data.

On March 2, the national capital had reported zero death due to the virus. On that day, the number of single-day infections stood at 217 and the positivity rate was 0.33 per cent.

The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic had swept the city during the April-May period.

A total of 79,003 tests, including 55,125 RT-PCR tests and 23,878 rapid antigen tests, were conducted a day ago, the bulletin said.

On Wednesday, 41 fresh cases were recorded as the positivity rate stood at 0.05 per cent, as per official figures.

The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi stood at 25,083.

Daily cases count had dropped to 20 on August 30, when one death was recorded, according to official figures. PTI KND ANB ANB

